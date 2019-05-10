Range Rover Astronaut Edition By SVO Is Not Your Average Luxury SUV

F1 Manager for Mobile Launched, Allows Real-Time 1v1 Races

Two Grand Prix races into the 2019 Formula 1 season, the competition is officially going mobile with the launch of the F1 Manager game for Android and iOS devices. 6 photos



Being a licensed product, all the elements of the game have been recreated to mimic their real-life counterparts, from the circuits to the drivers and teams.



The player is tasked with taking over a team made of two drivers and seeing them through the races of a Formula 1 season, including by dictating the in-race strategy.



The player will have a say about when and if to perform pit stops, what tires to use and in what mode the engine is running. Random events like dynamic weather, unexpected car crashes, and safety car deployments will test the player’s ability to react to unforeseen occurences.



F1 manager has two game modes, Duel and Grand Prix Events. For now, only Duel is available and it pits the teams of two players one against the other on a track otherwise occupied by NPCs. Hutch did not say when Grand Prix events will become available.



The launch of the new mobile game is part of Formula 1’s strategy to reach a broader audience via more channels. It is also a means for the organizers to allow fans to better understand what managing a Formula 1 team is all about.



The game is the first Formula 1-based, manager-type app released in recent years. A more dynamic approach, centered on driving, was



The game can be downloaded for free from the



