autoevolution

F1 Manager for Mobile Launched, Allows Real-Time 1v1 Races

10 May 2019, 13:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Two Grand Prix races into the 2019 Formula 1 season, the competition is officially going mobile with the launch of the F1 Manager game for Android and iOS devices.
6 photos
F1 Manager now available on mobileF1 Manager now available on mobileF1 Manager now available on mobileF1 Manager now available on mobileF1 Manager now available on mobile
Created by mobile game developer Hutch – the company behind other racing hit for mobile like Smash and Hot Wheels Race Off – F1 Manager plays out like any other game of its type, putting the player in the shoes of a team manager seeking the ultimate victory.

Being a licensed product, all the elements of the game have been recreated to mimic their real-life counterparts, from the circuits to the drivers and teams.

The player is tasked with taking over a team made of two drivers and seeing them through the races of a Formula 1 season, including by dictating the in-race strategy.

The player will have a say about when and if to perform pit stops, what tires to use and in what mode the engine is running. Random events like dynamic weather, unexpected car crashes, and safety car deployments will test the player’s ability to react to unforeseen occurences.

F1 manager has two game modes, Duel and Grand Prix Events. For now, only Duel is available and it pits the teams of two players one against the other on a track otherwise occupied by NPCs. Hutch did not say when Grand Prix events will become available.

The launch of the new mobile game is part of Formula 1’s strategy to reach a broader audience via more channels. It is also a means for the organizers to allow fans to better understand what managing a Formula 1 team is all about.

The game is the first Formula 1-based, manager-type app released in recent years. A more dynamic approach, centered on driving, was released in late 2018 by Codemasters.

The game can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.

F1 manager Formula 1 formula 1 game mobile game video game
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 