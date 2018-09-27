VW to Make 30 Percent More Cars by 2025 While Investing $1.7 Bn Less

Even if the debate is still raging about who won last year’s global car sales competition, there’s no questioning the fact Volkswagen as a group is at the top of the pack. But in the mid-term, being mildly ahead will no longer do for the Germans.

Financially, the company claims the new target would translate into an efficiency potential of €2.6 billion through the target year.



“Volkswagen is currently in the midfield compared with our most important competitors when it comes to production and labor costs as well as margins, making overdue investments more difficult,” said Andreas Tostmann, the one in charge with production at Volkswagen.



“That is why we are now introducing uniform structures at all factories along with uniform and comparable key performance indicators.”



To meet the new production target, Volkswagen plans a serious update for its production processes. That includes making factories faster and more efficient, investing in new resources and products and massive reductions in factory costs and investments by relying on standardization and reusable factory structures.



The standardization and other specific processes envisioned by the VW executives are likely to allow the company to cut investment by €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) compared with today’s level.



Most definitely, the group’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) will help with these plans. To be launched next year with the first car form the ID family,



