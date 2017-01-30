Volkswagen Group USA Recalls 582,822 Vehicles In Three Separate Operations

Recalls are a reality of the current automotive landscape, and affected automakers range from volume brands such as Ford to the highest echelon of the industry. Volkswagen
is no stranger to the practice, and neither is the Audi
brand.
In the U.S., Volkswagen and Audi have recently issued no less than three recalls affecting 582,222 vehicles. The first of the lot encompasses 342,867 Audi vehicles that range from the 2013 to the 2017 model year. These are the 2.0 TFSI
-powered Audi A4, A5, A5 Cabriolet, Q5, and Allroad.
As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
, the 2.0 TFSI makes use of “an electric coolant pump that can be blocked with debris from the cooling system.”
The worst case scenario is overheating, which could prove to be a disastrous condition for the engine in the long run.
The second of three recalls is made up of 2011 to 2017 model year Audi Q5 vehicles. 234,054 units to be more precise. Apparently, “the sunroof drainage system may allow water to soak into the foam surrounding the side head air bag inflator canister resulting in the corrosion of the canister.”
If the canister corrodes, then the side head airbag inflator may fracture during deployment.
Last, but certainly not least, campaign number 16V955000 refers to 5,901 units of certain VW and Audi vehicles from the 2016, 2017, and 2018 model years. The first batch is made up of the Golf, Tiguan, A4, A6, and A7. The problem with these cars comes in the form of potentially defective airbags. What’s more, certain units of the Audi A4, A4 Allroad, Q7, and Q5 are being recalled over potentially defective seat belt pretensioners.
Affected owners are advised to contact the nearest VW or Audi dealership for more information. Owners may also contact the Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or the Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Another way of finding out what's what is to search by VIN of the NHTSA’s website
.