U.S. Navy Places Largest Order Ever for King Stallion Helos, They're Worth $2.7 Billion

For naval operations perhaps a lot more than for ground-based ones, helicopters are essential. Especially the ones capable of carrying heavy loads over large distances.
Ever since 1974 aviation company Sikorsky has been making such an aircraft, the CH-53E Super Stallion. It was for years the backbone of operations for the American military, more specifically its Navy and Marine Corps branches.
About eight years ago the Navy asked for an upgraded version of the CH-53E to be made, one that could more easily cope with the new requirements that became stringent since the helo first flew. Sikorsky responded, and this is how the CH-53K King Stallion was born.
The helicopter is still rare in the sky, as full-rate production for it was only declared at the end of last year. To date, naval aviators flew the aircraft for just 1,000 hours, and just finished completing the machine's second sea trial.
The tests and trials conducted so far seem to have satisfied the Navy, which just announced "the largest procurement to date for this multi-mission aircraft." More specifically, 35 new King Stallions have been added to the production roster, with a combined value of no less than $2.7 billion – meaning on average each of these machines is worth over $77 million.
The order includes helicopters for the Marine Corps (27 of them), but also eight that will be supplied to Israel, the only other country so far allowed to fly it. The Navy expects to take delivery of the first units in 2026.
The King Stallion has been designed as a multi-mission helicopter that can carry quite the load. Compared to its previous version, it can lift three times more weight. Externally, attached to three external cargo hooks, the helicopter can transport 27,000 pounds (12,240 kg) of cargo for distances as large as 127 miles (204 km), even in high winds.
Also able to perform expeditionary assault transport, the helicopter can carry, together with vehicles and other gear, up to 30 soldiers. If another configuration is chosen, cargo arranged on pallets can be transported inside.
Separately, uses for humanitarian relief, firefighting and search and rescue purposes have also been taken into account when designing the helicopter.
The CH-53K King Stallion takes its power from a trio of General Electric turboshaft engines, each capable of developing 7,500 shaft horsepower. The top speed it can reach is 200 mph (310 kph), and it can fly as high as 16,000 feet (almost 5,000 meters).
Production of the helicopter is expected to ramp up in coming years, as the parties involved expect around 20 of them to roll off assembly lines every twelve months. Starting with the next decade, the CH-53K King Stallion will remain America's only heavy-lift helicopter still in production.
