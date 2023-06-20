Unique 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

The most powerful and fastest production muscle car in the quarter mile is a rare breed. Only 3,300 units will be assembled in Brampton, which is going to be retooled in 2024 for next-generation vehicles. The Franco-Italo-American conglomerate known under the Stellantis moniker intends to build all-electric and hybridized vehicles there, although we don't know exactly what nameplates will be manufactured at the Canadian plant.
Anyway, turning out attention back to the Challenger SRT Demon 170, a meager 300 units are going to Canada. Of the 3,000 meant for the United States market, one will be auctioned by the peeps at Barrett-Jackson for a good cause. All proceeds are going to charity, with the one-off car expected to sell for $500,000 at the very least or more than a million greenbacks.
This pre-auction estimate isn't wishful thinking because VIN 001 of the Challenger SRT Hellcat was auctioned for a simply ridiculous $1.65 million. Also worthy of note, Dodge's very last Viper and very last example of the Demon (sans the 170 suffix) were sold as a pair back in 2018 for a million dollars.
Given these numbers, we're pretty sure that Barrett-Jackson will get as many freedom eagles as technically possible from this auction. Every single dollar is going to Kristi House, a non-profit organization that specializes in services for victims of child abuse and trafficking. 157,000 people have been trained by Kristi House to work with victims in the past 28 years, and 25,000 kids have been treated over this period.
The soon-to-be-auctioned muscle car isn't your usual Demon 170, though, but a true custom. Whoever bids the most isn't getting the four-wheeled land missile on the stage, but a Demon 170 in a color of their choosing. Dodge will instruct said winner to visit a PPG location or independent retailer to pick the color of their liking for their Challenger SRT Demon 170, thus making said muscle car unique from the factory.
Under the skin, this one-off machine will be similar to every other Demon 170. You know the drill: 6.2-liter V8, a 3.0-liter supercharger from IHI, a whopping 1,025 horsepower, and 945 pound-feet (1,281 Nm) of torque on ethanol blend. An eight-speed automatic upgraded for this extreme version of the Hellcat engine also needs to be mentioned, along with carbon-fiber wheels mounted with Mickey Thompson drag radials.
1.66 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), the standing quarter mile in 8.91 seconds, and 2.004 Gs at launch elevate the Demon 170 into the pantheon of muscle car greats. After Dodge stops production of the Challenger and four-door Charger, the latter will return to dealers nationwide in the form of – get this – a liftback coupe with all-electric muscle. There's no denying the Charger EV will be amazing on the drag strip, but alas, we'll surely miss the sound of that HEMI engine.
