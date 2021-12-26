U.K.-Made Buccaneer Caravans Are All About Luxury and Cutting-Edge Technology

Described as U.K.’s most luxurious caravans, the Buccaneer vehicles boast of being in a league of their own, promising to make your camping life easier, more stylish, and offering the most premium vacations you can enjoy on the road.
Created by British motorhome manufacturer Elddis, which is now owned by Erwin Hymer Group since 2017, the Buccaneer caravan range is where luxury meets technology and innovation. There are five models to choose from, each with class-leading features, solid construction, cutting-edge technology, and a 10-year warranty.
The five Buccaneer models are Aruba, Commodore, Cruiser, Barracuda, and Bermuda. They are all twin axle caravans that measure 8 ft (2.4 m) in width. Four of them are four-berth models and one of them (Aruba) is a six-berth caravan.
When it comes to price, the Aruba, Commodore, and the Cruiser will set you back approximately $51,700 (£39,044), while the Barracuda and the Bermuda go for $52,100 (£) 39,344.
All the Buccaneer models are luxurious and spacious, with a large bedroom area, a retractable bed that offers an additional 40 cm (15.7”) of floor space during the day. They come with plenty of storage and spacious wardrobes.
Another notable feature of the Buccaneer is the E&P level C touchscreen hydraulic automatic self-leveling system that allows it to level itself at a push of a button within just two minutes.
With underfloor heating, a 24-hour multi-programmable central and water heating system controlled via a user-friendly LCD touchscreen, a wide Sky-Scape sunroof that floods the vehicles with natural light, flush fit tinted windows, stylish LED lighting, Grade 3 thermal insulation, to name just a few of the Buccaneer’s high-end features, this caravan is more than just a camping solution. It is a home away from home.
The Aruba model is the most family-oriented of the five and features the largest lounge, while the Commodore is a flexible caravan for both families and couples. The latter comes with a transverse fixed bed to the rear and the option to create an ensuite or family bathroom.
Then there’s the Cruiser, which stands out through its dressing room, generous storage space, and luxurious bathroom.
Another Buccaneer caravan model is the Barracuda, with its sumptuous L-shaped lounge with a dedicated entertainment center and a 32” TV.
The fifth available Buccaneer is Bermuda, which also comes with a dedicated entertainment center and a TV as standard.
You can have a closer look at all the models and all their amenities in the video below and on the official website.
