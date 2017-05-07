UK Cities Plan Clean Air Zone Expansions, Diesel Bans Are Possible

Diesel
engined vehicles that do not comply with the Euro 6 norm may not be permitted to access certain areas of some cities in the United Kingdom
.
The possible restriction could come in their centers, which would become Clean Air Zones. In the case of some places, like London, congestion charges and Clean Air Zones
are already in effect, and they would not be replaced by the potential ban on “dirty” diesel engines.
Evidently, the possible change in legislation
would not be restricted to those who drive a diesel-engined car, as older model vehicles with a spark-ignited motor could be affected.
After all, these Clean Air Zones would be affected by numerous carburetted gasoline-engined vehicles that would be allowed to drive there if the ban was restricted to diesels.
As Auto Express
remarks, gasoline-engined models under the Euro 4 standard could also face this restriction.
The UK’s Capital is already one step ahead of the move, as it will introduce a “T-Charge” for the most polluting vehicles that enter any part of Greater London
. Every driver would have to pay GBP 12.50 ($16) per day for the permission to drive through the restricted areas.
Those who used polluting vehicles for their commutes would be discouraged from continuing, because $16 a day can add up to impressive sums in a few weeks. The new T-Charge will be enforced starting October 23, 2017.
It applies in the same area of the current Congestion Charge, which means that drivers will also have to pay for that, as well, on top of the T-Charge.
It is evident that the average driver of an older model vehicle that is not up to date with emissions standards is not exactly wealthy, with a few exceptions here and there.
In other words, the people with cheap and old cars will have to pay more to drive them through the centers of some cities, starting with London. Eventually, they will be forced to sell their cars because it would not make sense to own them in these conditions.