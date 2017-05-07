smart Goes Back To Basics With pure Entry-Level Model

The Volkswagen Beetle
morphed, through the years, from economy car to an overpriced Golf with a nicer body shell and a funky interior. The smart, however, was designed from day one to be a pricy vehicle. But the German automaker’s strategy can only go so far. Thus, something had to be done about this matter.
This is where the “pure”
steps into the limelight as the new entry-level trim of the fortwo
and fourfour. Now on sale in the United Kingdom, with deliveries slated from July 2017, the fortwo pure kicks off from £9,995 on-the-road. And that’s more like it compared to the outgoing entry-level trim: £11,370.
In the case of the forfour
, the pure kicks off from £10,490, which is a far more reasonable amount of pounds sterling than £11,865. There’s something else that should be highlighted about the pure, and that is, standard equipment leaves a lot to be desired. Fret not, for the pure isn’t spartan.
The list starts with 15-inch wheels, the base audio system, height adjustments for both the steering wheel and driver’s seat, electric adjustments for the heated door mirrors, and is completed by fugly halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights. At this pricing point, the tridion cell comes exclusively in black, as does the interior’s fabric upholstery. Only one optional extra is worth mentioning, and that is automatic climate control. Care to guess how much smart
UK charges for this particular feature? £575, thank you!
On the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, a peppy 1.0-liter three-cylinder
will have to make do. The free-breathing motor churns out 71 horsepower and it’s connected to a five-speed manual transmission. This configuration enables a top speed of 94 miles per hour, CO2 emissions of 97 grams per kilometer, and a combined fuel economy of 67.3 miles per gallon.
All in all, not a bad effort from smart's part.