UH-1N Huey Looks Like It’s Flying Over Hell, It’s Actually a Base in Maryland

The way in which a photo is taken is at times more important than the subject of said photo itself. With a move of the wrist, some quality filters, and the proper surroundings, anything can be made to look like something it’s not.
We can’t find a better example of what that means than the photo we have here, a perfect fit for our Photo of the Day section, a place where tons of pieces of military hardware go to get their 15 minutes of fame.
We’re looking at a UH-1N Huey, one of the most visible presences in the skies of our world for years. Captured in full flight, it is surrounded by orange and dark brown smoke, the kind of which one could easily imagine floats over most of the world’s battlefields.
Only this thing is not flying over some rice field in Vietnam or a patch of jungle, but over the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The helicopter was snapped on camera in this posture back in August, when it was conducting a local mission, with the photo just recently being made public by the U.S. Air Force (USAF).
The Huey in this configuration came to be in the late 1960s, as a derivation of something that’s officially known as the Iroquois, and an offspring of the civilian Bell 212. The thing takes its power from a pair of Pratt & Whitney turboshaft engines and is capable of reaching a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph).
The helicopter can lift a total of 10,500 pounds (4,763 kg) of weight, making it a favorite workhorse for a variety of needs and missions. It can take things as high as 15,000 feet (4,572 meters).
At the time of writing, there are just 59 Hueys in the service of the USAF.
