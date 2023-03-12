Two-Time Oscar Winner Gene Hackman Drives a 350+ HP Toyota Pickup at 93 Years Old

Eugene "Gene" Hackman retired from acting and he has been out of the spotlight in the last few years, but the 93-year-old proved that he's still in good health as he was seen driving a 350+ horsepower Toyota pickup truck in New Mexico.
Gene Hackman announced he had no future acting projects lined up in mid-2004. A few years later, in 2008, he confirmed his retirement from acting. In the meantime, he focused on his career as a novelist, releasing three historical fiction novels alongside Daniel Lenihan, and a couple of solo novels, the most recent one published in 2013.
His acting career included over 100 projects. Hackman also received several awards for his career, including two Oscars. He earned one for The French Connection (1971) and the other for Unforgiven (1992). The former included a five-minute adrenaline- and anxiety-inducing car chase with Hackman in a 1971 Pontiac LeMans.
After a few years off the grid, the Hollywood legend has just been spotted out and about in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with some of his activities including yard work at his private estate, enjoying a meal on the go, and pumping gas at a gas station.
Speaking of pumping gas, the 93-year-old proves he's still very capable of driving, seen with a quite powerful vehicle.
The one Gene Hackman was driving was quite a powerful beast, not a Pontiac LeMans, but a Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Spreading over three generations, the actor was driving one from the third generation, post-facelift, going for the Double Car version.
The Toyota Tundra Double Cab offered a 5.7-liter V8 unit as the highest engine option and that is exactly what Gene was driving. Customers could choose between rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, and the actor went for the former, with a power output of 375 horsepower (381 ps) and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque.
Based on the badging on the side of the pickup truck, the Hollywood actor's Toyota Tundra also comes with the TRD 4x4 Off-Road package. The option packs off-road tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, 18-inch TRD off-road alloy wheels, privacy glass for the rear doors, engine skid plate, and TRD badging.
Hackman added something else to his pickup - a truck cap. The one his Toyota has seems to be one from A.R.E.
The actor has lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico since the 1980s and, prior to that, in the midst of his fame, he lived in Montecito, CA. Aside from being an actor and novelist, Hackman has also worked as an architect and designer and helped design more than 10 homes, and one of them, based in New Mexico, was also featured in Architectural Digest.
