Two Riders Almost Smash Into U-Turning Car

We’re back with another interesting clip that shows you why it’s not a good idea to ride at your limit
on the public streets. Each corner may hide a nasty surprise, and you should always be ready to stop or perform evasive maneuvers.
If you’re going to ride up in the twisties to shave your chicken strips, you might as well write your will if you’re not a really experienced biker. Even so, it’s better to save this kind of activity for track days because sooner or later something incredibly unfortunate might happen and you’ll end up regretting.
And such an unfortunate event could take the shape of a very stupid driver who decides to make a three-point turn in the middle of a two-lane road right before a large bend.
Little did she/he knew that two riders were approaching quite fast from the opposite way just before starting the dumb maneuver. As imagined, the two bikers were taken by surprise exiting the corner and seeing a white Chevrolet occupying both lanes.
Thankfully, the two managed to avoid a disaster, with the first guy (the one filming) managing to squeeze past through the left side of the car, while the other stopped inches away performing a perfect stoppie.
If you’re the driver of that car, please tell us what the hell were you thinking to do a U-turn
over a double-yellow line right before a bend? What was the urgency that forced you to do that idiotic thing right there instead of doing it in a place where you could see the incoming traffic?
As for the riders, congratulations for dealing so well with this sort of scenario, although I do hope this will be a remainder in the future to obey the speed limit and keep the racing lines for the track. The MSF teaches you to enter the corner a bit later for a reason - to have a better view of what’s awaiting you there.