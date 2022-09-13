Two-Mile 2017 Ducati 1299 Panigale S Anniversario Is the Superbike Equivalent of Divinity

For the avid Ducatista with deep pockets and an urge to go ridiculously fast, this is where it’s at.
When the 2017 model-year rolled around, Ducati’s 90th anniversary was celebrated in style with the special-edition 1299 Panigale S Anniversario. More specifically, the Italian marque released 500 copies of the said variant during its production run, and what you’re looking at here is the 25th unit assembled according to the inscription on its top clamp.
The mint-condition crotch rocket comes with a mere two miles (3 km) on the odo, so it really wouldn't be unreasonable to call it brand-new! That being said, we’ll have you know this festive Panigale is making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer (BaT), but let us examine its characteristics before we go into more detail concerning the bidding process.
Hidden behind the creature’s bodywork is a 1,285cc Superquadro L-twin with 12.6:1 compression, eight desmodromic valves, and ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Exhaling via titanium pipes from Akrapovic, this fuel-injected spartan has the potential to deliver 197 hp at 10,500 rpm and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of twist at 9,000 whirls.
To reach the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel, the oomph travels through a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) technology. Consequently, Bologna’s juggernaut can achieve mid-tens on the quarter-mile and hit a tremendous top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
Suspension is managed by a full suite of semi-active Ohlins goodies, comprising upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks at the front and a fully-adjustable TTX 36 monoshock at the other end. Up north, braking comes from dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Monobloc M50 calipers with four-pistons each.
Bringing the rear hoop to a stop is a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor, which is firmly pinched by a two-piston caliper. In case your bank account holds more dough than you know what to do with, be sure to visit the BaT website before September 16, as that’s when the online auction will come to an end. There’s no way of knowing what the reserve price set by the seller might be, but the current bid is placed at a cool $20k.
The mint-condition crotch rocket comes with a mere two miles (3 km) on the odo, so it really wouldn't be unreasonable to call it brand-new! That being said, we’ll have you know this festive Panigale is making its way to auction on Bring a Trailer (BaT), but let us examine its characteristics before we go into more detail concerning the bidding process.
Hidden behind the creature’s bodywork is a 1,285cc Superquadro L-twin with 12.6:1 compression, eight desmodromic valves, and ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Exhaling via titanium pipes from Akrapovic, this fuel-injected spartan has the potential to deliver 197 hp at 10,500 rpm and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of twist at 9,000 whirls.
To reach the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel, the oomph travels through a wet slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) technology. Consequently, Bologna’s juggernaut can achieve mid-tens on the quarter-mile and hit a tremendous top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
Suspension is managed by a full suite of semi-active Ohlins goodies, comprising upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) NIX 30 forks at the front and a fully-adjustable TTX 36 monoshock at the other end. Up north, braking comes from dual 330 mm (13-inch) semi-floating discs and radial Brembo Monobloc M50 calipers with four-pistons each.
Bringing the rear hoop to a stop is a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor, which is firmly pinched by a two-piston caliper. In case your bank account holds more dough than you know what to do with, be sure to visit the BaT website before September 16, as that’s when the online auction will come to an end. There’s no way of knowing what the reserve price set by the seller might be, but the current bid is placed at a cool $20k.