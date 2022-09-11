Original-Owner 2010 Triumph Street Triple R Prepares to Change Hands, Looks Tempting

When you need a potent beast that’s easy to live with on busy urban roads, it’s hard to go wrong with a Street Triple.
Just like its bigger Speed Triple sibling, the Triumph Street Triple was met with critical acclaim ever since its debut. Things got even spicier when it came to the R variant, which benefited from upgraded brakes and KYB suspension to offer even more smiles per gallon than its base counterpart.
What you’re seeing in these photos is a 2010 model whose current owner also happens to be the original buyer. He rode a total of 21k miles (34,000 km) and followed the maintenance schedule religiously, so this Street Triple R is still in excellent condition despite a couple of teeny blemishes!
Although the bike was kept mostly stock, it does feature new front and rear sprockets for refined gearing, as well as a ProGrip tank protector and a tinted aftermarket flyscreen. Triumph’s legend is now getting ready to leave the first owner’s possession, and you may check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until Thursday, September 15.
As for its technical specifications, the Street Triple uses the same liquid-cooled 675cc inline-three mill employed by the Daytona 675, albeit with some purposeful tweaks to make it more suitable for urban riding. Featuring four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of just under 12.7:1, this fuel-injected DOHC brute is good for up to 105 horses at 11,700 rpm.
In the orbit of 9,200 spins, the engine can unleash 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of crank-measured torque, which is subsequently routed to a six-speed close-ratio transmission. Were you to call all this power into action, the end result would be a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
On the other hand, braking hails from dual 308 mm (12.1-inch) floating rotors and radial four-piston Nissin calipers up front, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt via a 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc and a single-piston caliper. Lastly, the 2010 MY Street Triple R weighs just 417 pounds (189 kg) on a full stomach.
