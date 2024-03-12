Triumph Recalls Speed Triple Motorcycles Because They Can Get Too Hot

Despite being one of the largest bike makers in the world, British company Triumph is not as in the news as others when it comes to recalls, and that generally means it takes great care when it comes around to assembling its products. But as an announcement made this week has shown, the Brits are not immune to faults.
The Speed Triple line of motorcycles is one of the most potent in the bike maker's offering. Playing in a category Triumph likes to call Roadster, the range comprises at the moment a total of two models, namely the 1200 RS and 1200 RR. And both of them are affected by an issue that prompted a recall from the bike maker and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The potential problem the motorcycles may experience has to do with the engine. For reasons that were not disclosed the engine in some of these two-wheelers has a tendency to overheat. In doing so, they may affect the operation of the engine's fan, whose failure could ultimately lead to a coolant leak. And that poses a risk of injury for the riders.
As per Triumph, a total of 1,545 motorcycles from both the Speed Triple RR and RS lines may be affected by the issue. All of them have been manufactured between 2022 and 2024.
The bike maker will start issuing notification letters to affected owners starting March 20. After they receive the notifications people will have to make an appointment with a local Triumph dealer to have the problem fixed.
The available details on the fix also point to the root cause of the problem, and it doesn't appear to be mechanical. A simple replacement of the engine software calibration with a new version should be more than enough to fix the problem. As usual, in such cases, the fix will be performed at no cost to the owners.
If you are a Triumph Speed Triple owner living in North America and would like to know more about this before being officially notified you can contact Triumph's customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Alternatively, you could reach out to the NHTSA as well. The number for the recall is SRAN 620.
As said, there are two versions of the Speed Triple that can be had at the moment, and both of them are close to the top when it comes to performance and price. The entry-level 1200 RS, described as "the most powerful, dynamic and technologically advanced Speed Triple ever" is selling in the U.S. starting from $18,895, complete with 177 horsepower, while the 1200 RR, packing the same punch but a little extra in terms of styling and suspension, is going for a tad more, $20,950.