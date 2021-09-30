4 Very Famous Harley-Davidson Riders You Probably Didn’t Know About

Triumph Motorcycles Sign On To Support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Until 2027

Over the years, Triumph Motorcycles has been one of the major supporters of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) for charity. Now Triumph Motorcycles has signed on to support the ride’s charitable efforts and the event for another five years. 8 photos



The ride was begun in Sydney, Australia, in 2012, by Mark Hawwa after he saw a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles. Hawwa then decided a themed ride would be the ideal way to not only combat the negative stereotype attached to motorcyclists but to also connect the global



The funds DGR raises are sent to their charity partner, Movember, and the ride is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs.



In September 2014, the first Triumph-sponsored DGR hit the roads around the world in 58 countries, 257 cities and was attended by 20,000 stylish classic and vintage riders. That ride raised a total of $1.5 million.



In 2015, the event grew to include people from 79 countries, 410 cities, and 37,000 riders and raised $2.3 million. In the following year, the numbers climbed and included 57,000 riders from 90 countries and a total raise of $3.6 million



Fast forward to 2019 and the event shattered the record for previous events and 116,00 riders raised $6 million by crossing 104 countries in style.



“With the next 5 years, I know that we can do even more together with the goal of raising funds and awareness of men’s health,” said Mark Hawwa, the Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.



