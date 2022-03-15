Toyota Struggling With the Lack of Chips, New Painful Decision Announced

Just like the rest of the carmakers out there, Toyota has a hard time finding a way to reduce the disruptions caused by the lack of chips, and more often than not, the company comes down to painful decisions eventually impacting customers.
This time, the Japanese firm has announced a new temporary halt of the manufacturing process at one domestic plant, all due to the very same reason.
Toyota says the production would go offline for 8 days on one line at a domestic factory, explaining that the first day when the operations are scheduled to be suspended is March 22.
This means the production halt would continue until the end of the month, with some 14,000 vehicles expected to be impacted.
Models like the Noah and the Voxy minivans would be primarily affected, Toyota explained.
The chip shortage continues to cause massive problems all over the world, despite the optimistic forecasts that everything could come back to normal throughout 2022.
While some companies still expect the chip inventory to ease off towards the end of the year, carmakers are currently struggling with a very constrained supply.
Ford, for instance, has recently decided to remove some non-safety systems from its vehicles in an attempt to reduce the number of chips it installs on each model. The Explorer SUV will therefore ship without controls for the rear-seat air conditioning, with Ford telling customers the system would be installed at a later time when the chip inventory improves.
And of course, Ford and Toyota aren’t the only companies turning to such painful decisions to the lack of chips. General Motors previously sold some models without start-stop systems, while BMW no longer offered touch-capable screens in specific vehicles.
Toyota is also planning to reduce the production at its domestic plants until June, so in theory, if any inventory improvement is bound to happen, it could only take place in the second half of the year.
