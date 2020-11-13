Toyota RAV4 "Baja Bomb" Looks Like a Carbon Monster

It was 1994 when the original Toyota RAV4 revolutionized the high-riding side of the automotive landscape. The machine that popularized the idea of a crossover is now in its fifth generation and while it's doing well, it can use all the possible help in the fight against an ever-increasing number of competitors. Even if the aid involves a rendering that has "extreme" written all over it.
For starters, you shouldn't allow the wacky nature of this pixel work to trick you into believing the Toyota has lost its ability to get off the beaten path - as Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the virtual build explains, we're looking at the lowest setting of an air suspension here, so the ground clearance can be significantly increased.
The standout carbon diet doesn't just help keep the weight down, but also ensures the car is lighter in all the right places, targeting the nose of the vehicle, as well as the roof and what was once the panel that allowed the family dog to step into the vehicle.
And while the car's center of gravity has been lowered by the said carbon roof, the rack sitting atop of the vehicle was pretty much mandatory for such a proposal and so were the newfound LEDs, with these replacing rather than coming as a bonus for the headlights.
Are those balloon cups adorning the front wheels? Well, perhaps this is the artist's sense of humor, but you should know such aero discs are becoming a trend among car customizers these days.
Things can always go south when you're hooning, which is the type of activity this digital monster was created for, which is where the cabin now accommodates a roll cage.
PS: Oh, and one might argue this thing follows the latest trends, since it some sort of SUV-Coupe...
