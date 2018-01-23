Toyota Delivered 3,000 Mirai Hydrogen Cars in California

Because FCVs are such a new idea and you can't fill up at regular gas stations, these sales are more like leases. There's no denying that 3,000 cars are a drop in an otherwise huge automotive industry. However, with 80% of all hydrogen cars in California being Toyotas, the Japanese automaker is once again king of a new segment.“Toyota remains at the forefront of developing and deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology, and we believe strongly in its potential to help realize a more sustainable and zero-emissions society,” said Bob Carter, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. “From our success in launching the Mirai to our work in building the world’s first megawatt-scale carbonate fuel cell power generation plant, Toyota is proud to bring to market new uses for this versatile technology.”Why else don't people drive a fuel-cell vehicle? Well probably because they've never heard about it. The fuel-cell turns hydrogen into water with the byproduct being electricity. From there, it's just like an EV.What's the Mirai like? Well, it's just like a Prius 4 with a different front end. Thanks to an electric motor generating 151 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque, acceleration is decent. Besides the lack of fuel availability, another problem with the FCV is that it costs about $60,000. Sure, that might be a fraction of what FCVs used to be worth, but the Tesla Model 3 is a thorn in its side.A leasing option for 36 months is available with a $3,649 down payment and a lease rate of $499 per month. On top of that, Toyota throws in free fuel for three years up to a cap of $15,000.