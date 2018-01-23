Toyota Delivered 3,000 Mirai Hydrogen Cars in California

Ever wondered what the rate of hydrogen cars is? Well, Toyota just announced that it has sold 3,000 units of the Mirai in California, one of the few states where it's offered.
11 photos
Because FCVs are such a new idea and you can't fill up at regular gas stations, these sales are more like leases. There's no denying that 3,000 cars are a drop in an otherwise huge automotive industry. However, with 80% of all hydrogen cars in California being Toyotas, the Japanese automaker is once again king of a new segment.
“Toyota remains at the forefront of developing and deploying hydrogen fuel cell technology, and we believe strongly in its potential to help realize a more sustainable and zero-emissions society,”
said Bob Carter, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. “From our success in launching the Mirai to our work in building the world’s first megawatt-scale carbonate fuel cell power generation plant, Toyota is proud to bring to market new uses for this versatile technology.
”
Why else don't people drive a fuel-cell vehicle? Well probably because they've never heard about it. The fuel-cell turns hydrogen into water with the byproduct being electricity. From there, it's just like an EV.
What's the Mirai like? Well, it's just like a Prius 4 with a different front end. Thanks to an electric motor generating 151 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque, acceleration is decent. Besides the lack of fuel availability, another problem with the FCV is that it costs about $60,000. Sure, that might be a fraction of what FCVs used to be worth, but the Tesla Model 3 is a thorn in its side.
A leasing option for 36 months is available with a $3,649 down payment and a lease rate of $499 per month. On top of that, Toyota throws in free fuel for three years up to a cap of $15,000.