Touch on the Nose Shows Incredible Bond Between Man and Military Airplane

Humans are peculiar creatures in more than one way. All of the almost 7.7 billion of us have our own beliefs, habits and quirks that make us act oddly in the eyes of the others. But there are some things that tie most of us together, including an unexplainable love for the machines in our lives.
We’re not going to get into how strong of a bond can sometimes be created between a human and his car, as all of us have seen plenty examples of that. But we will tell you that no matter how strong someone thinks that bond can be, it will never match in intensity the connection soldiers have with their tools of the trade.
And here is the perfect proof of how much soldiers connect with their machines: a pic (click main photo to enlarge) showing a crew chief with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron touching the nose of a C-130J Super Hercules, and respectfully bowing his head, as if in prayer.
What may seem a quirky habit of the said crew chief in the eyes of some is perfectly explainable in the eyes of others. You see, unlike a car, a military airplane is more than just a means of transport or a prized possession. In many cases, it is the difference between life and death, a safe haven, or a connection to what the soldiers fighting our battles consider home.
According to the U.S. Air Force (USAF), which released this photo last week, the unnamed crew chief is touching the plane’s nose to wish it good luck. That’s because the Hercules was not about to fly in friendly skies, but in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
That would be international military operation that kicked off no less than 7 years ago, targeting the ISIS organization in Iraq and Syria.
And here is the perfect proof of how much soldiers connect with their machines: a pic (click main photo to enlarge) showing a crew chief with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron touching the nose of a C-130J Super Hercules, and respectfully bowing his head, as if in prayer.
What may seem a quirky habit of the said crew chief in the eyes of some is perfectly explainable in the eyes of others. You see, unlike a car, a military airplane is more than just a means of transport or a prized possession. In many cases, it is the difference between life and death, a safe haven, or a connection to what the soldiers fighting our battles consider home.
According to the U.S. Air Force (USAF), which released this photo last week, the unnamed crew chief is touching the plane’s nose to wish it good luck. That’s because the Hercules was not about to fly in friendly skies, but in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
That would be international military operation that kicked off no less than 7 years ago, targeting the ISIS organization in Iraq and Syria.