Top Android Auto Music App Receives Major Update With New Features

While the market share of music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music is growing in the car, some drivers prefer to listen to their own tunes during the time they spend behind the wheel.
But as many of us found out the hard way, finding an application that can handle large music collections with an extensive feature lineup that also includes Android Auto support is sometimes pretty impossible.
Right now, some of the most popular apps ticking all the boxes in this regard are Musicolet, Poweramp, AIMP, and maybe MediaMonkey, though there are obviously several other alternatives worth trying out there.
Musicolet, however, remains one of the top music apps on Android Auto, and a recently-released beta build adds additional functionality that could make listening to music while driving even more convenient.
It's worth knowing that the new features aren’t specifically aimed at Android Auto, but at the general experience with Android, though they could also come in handy when playing tunes behind the wheels.
For example, Musicolet 5.1 beta now comes with a day and night auto theme switcher, and this is something that’s really useful if you don’t have Android Auto but use the app to play music in the car with a Bluetooth connection. What this feature does is automatically switch between light and dark modes according to the time, so the interface of the app is adjusted to be easier on the eyes.
At the same time, users running the app on Android 10 or later are also getting an option to configure Musicolet to follow the system theme, so if you’re using the dark mode, the app switches to the same visual style too.
There are also many new options in this release, including pausing the playback when the audio is muted, preventing playback if the volume is set to zero, and changing the grid size in the Albums tab.
Overall, this is quite a handy update, so hopefully, it won’t take long before all these improvements make their way to the stable release. You can, however, download the beta APK and give it a try on your phone today.
