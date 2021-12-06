5 WMC Electric Motorcycle Has Big Hole in It, Only Way to Set New Speed Record

Three-Wheel Hybrid Scooter Has a Hole in It to Help the Police Move Faster

Developed by British engineering company White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC) in partnership with the Northamptonshire Police, the bike was made for the first responders. Dubbed the WMC300FR, the machine incorporates the same aerodynamic technology used by WMC on its WMC250EV electric racer. 10 photos



This allows for an improved airflow since, when it moves, the air does not move around the vehicle but passes through it. Well, the new scooter takes the same idea and builds on it. The company calls the patented concept the V-duct, and it says that it not only helps reduce drag and improve the WMC300FR efficiency but also minimizes the CO2 emissions by up to 50 percent.



The bike is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 392cc engine that delivers a maximum output of 20.6 kW (27.6 hp) at 7,250 rpm. Electric assistance is provided in the form of a small motor capable of producing 5 kW (6.7 horsepower) for some extra power.



The WMC300FR has detachable batteries that can be charged with a three-pin plug. This eliminates the need for additional infrastructure and time spent waiting for the vehicle to charge, allowing the riders to use it not only in the cities but in rural areas as well.



The vehicle comes with saddlebags that can be customized with foam inserts according to the customer's specifications. Since the scooter was designed for first responders, it offers improved accessibility.



A standing assist system will help the riders in the city where there are a lot of stops and starts. To ride the vehicle, they will need a driver's license (however, there might be some limitations that apply in certain countries).



Currently, the



