This Zundapp Bella R203 Scooter With a Sidecar Is Sublime, Classic Transportation

The design of the Bella was influenced by that of the Parilla Greyhound and it features tunnels along the centerline of the scooter which allows air to cool the engine without the need for a fan or radiator. This air-cooled, 200cc two-stroke single engine in the Bella generated just 10 horsepower, but it was never about power as these scooters are coveted for their design, utility, and reliability. And this one in particular is unique in that it includes a Steib RS1 sidecar.

8 photos