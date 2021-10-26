This Zundapp Bella R203 Scooter With a Sidecar Is Sublime, Classic Transportation

The design of the Bella was influenced by that of the Parilla Greyhound and it features tunnels along the centerline of the scooter which allows air to cool the engine without the need for a fan or radiator. This air-cooled, 200cc two-stroke single engine in the Bella generated just 10 horsepower, but it was never about power as these scooters are coveted for their design, utility, and reliability. And this one in particular is unique in that it includes a Steib RS1 sidecar.
The Zundapp Bella was built from 1953 to 1964 and imported into the U.S. market by the International Motorcycle Company. Built by motorcycle manufacturer Zündapp from 1953 to 1964, approximately 130,000 Bella scooters were sold, and they came with engine sizes ranging from 150 cc to 200 cc.
This 1957 Zundapp Bella R203 scooter - and the Steib RS1 sidecar – was completely refurbished in 2021. That work includes repainting in the original shade of red, an overhaul of the two-stroke single and four-speed transmission, new wiring, suspension overhaul, and new drum brakes.
The scooter features a two-up vinyl seat, the classic rear-mounted spare, an electric starter, chrome exhaust, and red leather saddlebags. The sidecar is finished with matching upholstery, wooden armrests, and even a removable windscreen.
The fuel tank was cleaned, adjustments were made to the carburetor and front brake, and the exhaust gasket and spark plug were replaced.
This Bella and Steib sidecar is on sale by a dealer in Massachusetts and the deal comes with an additional sidecar windscreen and interior panels, literature from the manufacturer, and even a clean Indiana title.
The suspension was also overhauled and that includes the refurbishment of the ‘Earles’ type leading link forks with a single shock and a rear swingarm-mounted with dual shocks.
A set of painted replacement 12″ steel wheels were installed during the upgrades, as were a set of Heidenau tires. A chrome replacement handlebar holds a VDO 80-mph speedometer housed behind the leg shield. The odometer reads 14k miles but the seller says that the actual mileage is unknown.
The engine is stamped with the number 112677 and that matches the number on the scooter’s chassis plate and frame stamp.
You can purchase this piece of history and design at a rather dear price here.
