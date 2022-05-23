This Tiny V8 Is One of the Highest Revving Naturally Aspirated Engines in the World

Some people dreamed of revving a V8 engine for most of their lives, and probably most of them will never get the chance to a V8-powered car. But for those with DIY skills, Toyan will soon offer a water-cooled, 28-cc/1.7-cu-in V8 that they have to build themselves.
Toyan has made a name for itself by making miniature but fully functional nitro engines that can be used to power RC model cars. Their next engine is a nitro-fueled, water-cooled V8 that can go as high as 12,500 rpm. The FS-V800 is a work of art, each cylinder having a 3.5-cc (0.2- cu-in) capacity.
There are no electronics involved, and it only comes with OHC and two valves per cylinder, not to mention that the fuel mixture is prepared inside a carburetor. This explains why it drains the fuel tank in minutes, although the claimed 4.29-horsepower figure is quite impressive. The bugger is about 4.75-inch (12.5-cm) tall and just as long, fitting in the palm of your hand. But it weighs more than 4.5 pounds (2 kg), so it’s a heavy piece of metal.
To have such a powerful engine with such a small footprint is not unusual for RC-model engines. The fact that you can buy this as a DIY kit is even more remarkable. It comes with a mechanical water pump and external radiator and even features tiny mufflers. In a recent video by Warped Perception, we see the Toyan V8 engine happily revving to 10,500 rpm. This is higher than Lexus LF-A’s V10 engine and the Corvette Z06 LT6 V8 engine.
The engine was able to sustain its peak rpm for several minutes until it ran out of fuel. Although the specifications list the maximum power at 11,200 rpm, it cannot get to this figure during the test. Nevertheless, Toyan claims a top speed of 12,500 rpm, and it probably can achieve this, although not in the video. The engine heats up during the test but is not hot enough to be in any danger of overheating.
