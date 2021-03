How is Toyota’s largest production facility in the celebrating #WomensHistoryMonth? With President Susan Elkington managing the assembly of its 13 H^aa^dci] vehicle! Learn more about this major milestone for the Kentucky team: https://t.co/V7vNWtyinI #RAV4 #Hybrid pic.twitter.com/KYrOc57jZb — Toyota USA (@Toyota) March 16, 2021

Introduced during a time when body-on-frame utilities were prevalent, the RAV4 has slowly but steadily influenced the automotive industry and U.S. motorists toward crossovers. In addition to its high driving position and expansive standard equipment list, the RAV4 cemented its position as the king of CUVs with tip-top reliability that competitors can only dream of.This formula carries over to the outgoing model, which finished 2020 right behind the full-size trio of pickup trucks from Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram. No fewer than 430,387 examples were sold in the United States last year, which is a lot by all accounts. For reference, the Honda CR-V totaled 333,502 units while Toyota’s Camry finished in sixth place with 294,348 units.The Japanese company is celebrating 13 million vehicles produced at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky since 1988, and the celebratory model is - of course - a RAV4. “Looking forward, we are excited about the future of mobility and being able to take more people, more places,” said Susan Elkington, the president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.In addition to the RAV4, the Camry, Avalon, and Lexus ES are also made at the 1,300-acre site. The Georgetown complex is also home to a powertrain facility that’s going to produce engine number 13 million later this year.Turning our attention back to the RAV4, the 2021 model can be yours from $26,150 excluding destination charge and optional extras. LE is how the entry-level trim is called, and it features 17-inch steelies with plastic wheel covers, LED headlights and daytime running lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, as well as Amazon Alexa. The hybrid powertrain will set you back at least $28k while the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime can be had from $38k.