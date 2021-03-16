2021 BMW Z4 SDrive30i: A Bringer of Sunlight in a Rather Gray Context

Long story short: the actual Z4 is the heir of a venerable tradition. Let's see if this BMW Z4 lives up to the implicit expectations for such a model.The third generation of the BMW Z4 series reshuffled the brand's offer in the roadster’s segment. Because the actual market conditions are not exactly prosperous and the interest in convertibles and coupes is declining, BMW decided to share with Toyota the creative effort that led to the materialization of the BMW Z4 roadster (2019) and Toyota Supra coupe (2020).By the way, they are assembled in the same Magna Steyr plant, in Graz (Austria). The modern era of the BMW roadsters started with the BMW Z3 in 1995 as an act of retaliation against the worldwide impetuous offensive of the Mazda MX-5 Miata (launched in 1989).Then, the subsequent BMW Z4 roadsters went hunting for their clientele somewhere in between the Mercedes SLK and the Mercedes SL. The Z4/E89 (2009-2017) even got a metallic retractable roof, like the Mercs. The actual BMW Z4 (G29) came with a traditional soft top, though, and a restructured engine range.The latest BMW Z4 arrived just in time to escape the newest and weirdest design trends recently promoted by the Bavarians. Thank goodness! And nobody should think about this car as a kind of German-Japanese cultural compromise, because its tech comes 100% from BMW (Toyota brought only the necessary financial resources in this project).100% BMW – this is how the interior design can also be described. It is not the case to talk about space in excess, yet no sensation of claustrophobia occurs and the sitting conditions correspond to the idea of sportiness. Everything around the driver’s seat comes easily to your hand, confirming the ergonomic concept has been carefully elaborated.There are quite a lot of conventional buttons and they are easy to find and identify. This might not be appreciated by fans of the digital era, yet let me remember you something: the dashboards of airplanes also have a lot of buttons because they still represent the shortest way between intention and command input.No pilot has to swipe through screens and menus for lowering the wheels or retracting the flaps. Another nice surprise: the trunk’s volume is unexpectedly generous: 281 liters. As our photo shows, it can swallow a couple of big “hand luggage” pieces and two light rucksacks.I can’t remember right now any typical sports roadster being able to do this better. So, the car looks like a BMW (a nice one), it has a complete BMW technical content and its interior breathes the original BMW atmosphere. Time to see how it drives.Despite what its name suggests, the Z4 sDrive30i doesn’t have a 3.0-liter straight-six engine under the hood, but a 4-cylinder turbocharged Bavarian mill of 2.0 liters, able to deliver 258 PS. It has plenty of nerve and, on public roads, it hardly can be taken to its upper limits.It takes only 5.4 seconds to reach the speed of 100 kph (62 mph) after a standing start. The only missing detail here would be the naturally profound and refined sound of an aspirated straight-six configuration. At a lower level, the Z4 sDrive 20i has the same kind of engine, yet delivering only 197 PS – neither feels weak, anyhow.At the top of the range, there is the Z4 M40i – finally, something equipped with a Bavarian straight-six engine (also turbocharged) providing 340 hp and boosting 500 Nm of torque on a wide revolutions range, from 1600 to 4500 rpm.This one can do the 0 to 100 kph sprint in 4.5 seconds, but also costs a lot more. Speaking of which, the Z4 sDrive 30i starts at 42,500 Euros in Europe, and has a starting MSRP of $49,700 in the U.S.In the case of the Z4 sDrive 30i version, there are four drive modes and four corresponding buttons for selecting them: Sport, Comfort, Eco Pro and Adaptive. While the Eco Pro mode feels like a medical software was programmed in there to totally calm down the person behind the wheel in a compulsory manner, Comfort mode allows you to move rather easily through the traffic flow.It has a certain sporty note, I can say, but there is no explicit incisiveness in its response. Of course, the Z4 sDrive 30i gives all she can when Sport mode is engaged. The car becomes then really crisp, with an obviously firmer behavior of the suspension and a different, more feedback-oriented, steering assistance setting.When driving in Sport mode, the temptation to change gears manually appears. In any case, the automatic transmission program will not show hesitations that will determine you to do so.The low center of gravity and the even mass distribution on the front/rear axles contributes to a agile and safe roadholding, with intuitive reactions. Also, the Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) function can be activated to enable the drift skills of the Z4 sDrive 30i to be observed, within decent limits.Before going further with a complete deactivation of the electronic stability functions, remember that in terms of torque, the Z4 sDrive30i sends up to 400 Nm only to the rear wheels! Literally, this should be called “driving off the grid” – something not to be explored on the public roads.Is it absolutely necessary to have some doubts of any kind regarding the BMW Z4? It is a car with which you can interact in such a flawless way, so it becomes difficult to doubt something about it.Nevertheless, there is a detail needing special attention: the button for the parking brake is situated just near the one that operates the roof, and both of them are out of the driver’s normal sight line, behind the transmission’s selector.They say it is possible to operate the roof while driving at speeds under 50 kph (31 mph). This means you have to look at the road while doing it. And then, using the wrong button will be a significant risk: it’s not funny at all to pull the parking brake at about 50 kph.Will anybody feel tempted by the Mazda MX-5 in this case? Those who insist about the European brand of their roadster might go for the Fiat 124 (yes, we have another kind of Mazda MX-5 here).Some less pretentious versions of the Mercedes SLK or SLC are also still around on the used-car market. What about a Porsche 718 Boxster or a Jaguar F-Type? These are playing in a different league, yet they can trigger unpredictable passion attacks. However, BMW has the Z4 M40i to fight those.