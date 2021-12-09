This New Indo-American Steel Factory May Soon Be the Gold Standard of the Subcontinent

The history of the diplomatic relationship between the US and India has a bit of an up and down trend. But when you take politicians out of the equation and replace them with business people who want to help struggling supply chains, things are suddenly much more civil.
The news broke on the morning of December 9th via India Times that American Precoat Specialty Pvt, Ltd had opened its first continuously operating galvanized steel production facility in the City of Valsad, in the Gujarat region of India. The Indian subcontinent's long been home to an impressively bustling car industry since the end of World War Two. But what makes this latest factory so impressive is the grade of the steel produced in the new plant.
The product in question will not be just any old sheet metal. Electro Galvanized steel resists wear, tear, and corrosion with a protective zinc coating on one or both sides of the metal. This procedure will go into every square meter of steel that comes from this latest Indo-American collaboration.
American Precoat's Indian product will be automotive-quality steel that global supply chain woes might soon make in short supply. The latest news from China seems to indicate their supply of magnesium is very close to dangerous levels of scarcity. Not great news if you're a brand new metal alloy manufacturer in a complex global economy.
It's yet to be seen if the global auto industry will trust the dependability of said steel compared to the standards found in the EU, North America, or other Asian countries. What's more known is that with the global automotive industry hanging by a very fine thread, don't be surprised if some automakers are enticed over to this brand new facility. In the global health crisis era and its associated miseries, there may come a day when lack of choice brings even more business to the Indian coastal city.
