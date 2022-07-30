This Is the Most American Photo You’ll See All Weekend: Fighter Planes, Racing and Flags

It was not that long ago that America celebrated its 246th Independence Day, and as usual, this 4th of July was too filled with fireworks, BBQs, and a sense of pride, especially in these difficult times. And we also got tons of images that will last for many Independence Days to come, showing anything from flags to the might of the American military's hardware and people.
Even if it looks like it, the main pic of this piece was not taken in honor of this most recent July 4th. In fact, it dates from way before, the end of May, and was released way after by the U.S. Air Force (USAF). Yet it remains one of the most American photos of the year, and definitely the most American one you’ll see all weekend.
The image dates back to the weekend of the Indy 500 at the end of May. Back then, USAF’s Thunderbirds handled the flyover for the opening ceremony, the second time in history (and that’s a very long history, given how the Thunderbirds were formed in 1953, while Indy 500 is more than a century old) this has happened.
Somehow, the person tasked with snapping pics of the planes in Indianapolis managed to capture two of the F-16s flown by the aerobatics teams right as they moved above and between the poles supporting the flags that make this image look incredibly patriotic. Add to that the planes’ livery, that fits just perfectly in there.
The Thunderbirds air show season is now in full swing, so there are still plenty of chances left to see the aircraft and pilots in action. The team’s next outings come in late August, with shows scheduled in Oregon (August 20, McMinnville Airport in Hillsboro), New Jersey (August 24, Atlantic City Boardwalk), and Pennsylvania (August 27, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca).
The image dates back to the weekend of the Indy 500 at the end of May. Back then, USAF’s Thunderbirds handled the flyover for the opening ceremony, the second time in history (and that’s a very long history, given how the Thunderbirds were formed in 1953, while Indy 500 is more than a century old) this has happened.
Somehow, the person tasked with snapping pics of the planes in Indianapolis managed to capture two of the F-16s flown by the aerobatics teams right as they moved above and between the poles supporting the flags that make this image look incredibly patriotic. Add to that the planes’ livery, that fits just perfectly in there.
The Thunderbirds air show season is now in full swing, so there are still plenty of chances left to see the aircraft and pilots in action. The team’s next outings come in late August, with shows scheduled in Oregon (August 20, McMinnville Airport in Hillsboro), New Jersey (August 24, Atlantic City Boardwalk), and Pennsylvania (August 27, Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca).