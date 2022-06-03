F-16 Fighting Falcons Fly So Close Together They Appear to Merge

Back at the beginning of May, the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) Thunderbirds demonstration team packed its gear and headed for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to attend to local air show. As usual, their routine was a sight to behold for the people present there.
Although attending an air show in person is the only way to properly enjoy the demonstration of pilot skill and airplane power, there’s one disadvantage with that: because things happen so fast, there’s a good chance you’ll something truly spectacular.
Luckily, the Air Force knows this, and this is why for a long time after this or that air show has ended, it keeps treating us with incredible stills from the events, in a bid to highlight this truly spectacular moments live audiences might have missed.
Most recently, the USAF released this photo (main pic of this piece) from the Fort Lauderdale event. It shows four F-16 Fighting Falcons employed in the service of the Thunderbirds performing a maneuver that brought them so close together the planes seem to be on the verge of merging into a single beast.
As the show calendar progresses, we expect the Air Force to treat us to even more stunning images such as this. Expect them here, in our Photo of the Day section, in case you do no have the means to travel to one of the upcoming events.
Speaking of which, in the month of June the Thunderbirds are scheduled to make their stand at no less that four (and a half) air shows. This coming weekend, they're expected to perform at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in Indiana, and the next one in Ocean City, Maryland.
On June 18, they’ll be at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, and on June 25 at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Last on the list, or half of the fifth show this month, as part of it is moving into July, will take place at the attle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field in Michigan.
