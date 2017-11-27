This is How The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Will Look, Mostly

Just days away from its official unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is still in its pre-production testing phase.

Engine wise, the new generation of Mercedes-Benz inline-four and six-cylinder engines is to make the bulk of the lineup. On the gasoline front, almost all of them will be of the mild-hybrid variety, including a Mercedes-AMG CLS 50, powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six with 455 horsepower and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) of torque. There is still no word on V8 availability, including the AMG versions. That said, M ercedes-Benz has already teased its interior and its angry looking front-end. But a couple of teasers are obviously not enough for those who can't really wait that long for the third-generation CLS to be unveiled.This is probably exactly what the peeps from Brenthon, car rebranding specialist, though in the last couple of weeks, so they decided to do something about it.More precisely, they checked out all the available spy photos of the next-generation CLS and created a few renderings of the production model, both inand regular form.As you can probably see from the photo gallery, the results are astounding, and we would be willing to bet that at least 95 percent of these renderings will be found on the production model. Unless the 2018 CLS leaks early, which it probably will, we should see the car in the flesh next Wednesday, when Mercedes-Benz will unveil it just before the 2017 LA Auto Show.Based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, shared with the E-Class W213 and other current Mercedes sedans, the 2018 CLS will get back basics regarding its exterior design. In other words, the slim “banana” shape of the first generation is making a return, and most of the surface creases of the second-gen are entirely gone.A new pair of headlights that are very similar to what the 2018 A-Class will sport makes for a somewhat angry but subdued front end. The car becomes a lot pluckier when fitted with the Mercedes-AMG bits and bobs, such as the Panamericana engine grille, but other than that, the new CLS looks as smooth as a bar of soap. Some would say that it even looks like that, but we'll reserve further judgment once it goes official next week.Engine wise, the new generation of Mercedes-Benz inline-four and six-cylinder engines is to make the bulk of the lineup. On the gasoline front, almost all of them will be of the mild-hybrid variety, including a Mercedes-AMG CLS 50, powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six with 455 horsepower and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) of torque. There is still no word on V8 availability, including the AMG versions.