autoevolution
 

This is How The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Will Look, Mostly

27 Nov 2017, 16:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just days away from its official unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is still in its pre-production testing phase.
5 photos
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS rendering2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS rendering2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS rendering2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS rendering
That said, Mercedes-Benz has already teased its interior and its angry looking front-end. But a couple of teasers are obviously not enough for those who can't really wait that long for the third-generation CLS to be unveiled.

This is probably exactly what the peeps from Brenthon, car rebranding specialist, though in the last couple of weeks, so they decided to do something about it.

More precisely, they checked out all the available spy photos of the next-generation CLS and created a few renderings of the production model, both in AMG and regular form.

As you can probably see from the photo gallery, the results are astounding, and we would be willing to bet that at least 95 percent of these renderings will be found on the production model. Unless the 2018 CLS leaks early, which it probably will, we should see the car in the flesh next Wednesday, when Mercedes-Benz will unveil it just before the 2017 LA Auto Show.

Based on the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform, shared with the E-Class W213 and other current Mercedes sedans, the 2018 CLS will get back basics regarding its exterior design. In other words, the slim “banana” shape of the first generation is making a return, and most of the surface creases of the second-gen are entirely gone.

A new pair of headlights that are very similar to what the 2018 A-Class will sport makes for a somewhat angry but subdued front end. The car becomes a lot pluckier when fitted with the Mercedes-AMG bits and bobs, such as the Panamericana engine grille, but other than that, the new CLS looks as smooth as a bar of soap. Some would say that it even looks like that, but we'll reserve further judgment once it goes official next week.

Engine wise, the new generation of Mercedes-Benz inline-four and six-cylinder engines is to make the bulk of the lineup. On the gasoline front, almost all of them will be of the mild-hybrid variety, including a Mercedes-AMG CLS 50, powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six with 455 horsepower and 530 Nm (391 lb-ft) of torque. There is still no word on V8 availability, including the AMG versions.
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Mercedes-Benz cls-class Mercedes-Benz CLS rendering 2017 LA Auto Show
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  