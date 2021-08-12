This Ingeniously Designed Hitch Rack Will Make Your Bike and Car a Very Happy Couple

Most bike racks on the market are a pain to use, for one reason or another. Whether they make it unnecessarily hard to load your bike on them, or they block your car’s license plate, there are still design flaws that should be addressed with most of them. But the Piston Pro X from Küat is a game-changer.
This bike rack is so user-friendly and ingeniously designed that both you and your car will love it. The Piston Pro X has Kashima-coated hydro-pneumatic arms, which offer a premium look to the rack while also being durable. Küat’s patented OneTap technology used on the Pro X makes loading your bikes a breeze. You simply tap on the levers and the cradle arms open automatically.
Küat’s new bike rack has a capacity of two bikes and supports a maximum weight of 67 lbs (30 kg) per bike, which means you can also use the rack with e-bikes. It has a max. wheelbase of up to 53”, wheel size range between 20” to 29”, and max. tire width of 5”.
Loading your bike on the Pro X is a one-hand operation and the rack has no contact with your bike’s frame. You just adjust the arms by squeezing and sliding the mechanism to fit your bike’s tires, depending on their size.
One other incredibly useful thing about the Piston Pro X is that it has integrated LED tail lights, which are visible both when the rack is folded and empty, as well as when it is loaded with your bikes. They work using a rack wiring harness that uses a magnetic system to be easily clicked on and off. You do have to take a trip to your mechanic to have a wiring harness installed on your car, but once you do, you simply pair it with the bike rack’s and you’ve got working turn signals, brake, and running lights on your Piston Pro X.
You can get the bike rack for $1,389.
