This Building Will Look Like a Cave Rising from Instanbul's Ground

After designing the record-breaking Lakhta Centre in Russia and the world's first rotating boat lift, the Falkirk Wheel, the architects from RMJM are back with a new plan already set in motion. The studio has recently won a competition to create the new Sanko Headquarters – covered in greenery, the building will rise in the heart of Istanbul. 5 photos



"For us, it was important to find inspiration in the local scenery, and we found it in the magnificent caves of Cappadocia. The whole idea for the building was to resemble a monolith carved out and rising from the earth.", explains the design director, Luca Aldrighi.



In order to blend in with the surrounding landscape, the volume of the building had to be extended. The exterior and the fenestrations were shaped and sculpted by nature, while its interior was designed with one thought in mind: to give it an implosion of light. The plan includes a void in the center of the building that stretches from the rooftop down to the atrium, letting sunlight hit every corner of the inside.



Together with the solar panels that will cover the building, the overall



Plus, the outside plants will contrast solar radiation, making the inside cooler and allowing for a reduced need for air conditioning. The architects also took into consideration the parking spaces and the services that will be included.



For that, RMJM will build a system that stores rainwater and re-uses it for watering the greens. Also, to help reduce pollution of the local waters, the grey water will be recycled for toilet flushing and irrigation.



