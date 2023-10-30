This British Personal Electric Aircraft Is Gearing Up for Piloted Test Flights

Skyfly is one of the few eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) worldwide that are targeting private customers. The unveiling of a state-of-the-art flight simulator marks a major milestone in anticipation of the upcoming crewed test flights of the Axe two-seater.
Skyfly is getting ready to kick off next year in grand style, launching its first manned test flights. Test pilots are getting ready for that moment with the help of the newly unveiled Axe eVTOL flight simulator. It's the culmination of hundreds of hours of test flights carried out by the unmanned Axe prototype.
The flight simulator uses the feedback obtained during those initial flights. Plus, according to Skyfly, it boasts many of the same systems as the real thing, including the wing areas, the aerofoil section, the overall weight, and the propeller design.
Axe will rely heavily on existing, certified components. For instance, its electric motors are co-developed by the UK-based company Geiger in Germany, while the flight controllers are provided by the Spain-based Embention.
The two-seater is designed to be as lightweight as possible (220 kg/485 lbs) and only needs 50 meters (164 feet) for takeoff and landing. In other words, it's compact enough so that future owners can "park" it right outside their homes and doesn't require dedicated infrastructure. Powered by 70 kW motors, it promises a maximum speed of 100 mph (160 kph) and a range of 200 miles (321 km).
Officially a kit aircraft, the Axe eVTOL isn't designed for air taxi service but for personal use, which also significantly speeds up the certification process. It's based on an innovative design approach with a four-wing configuration (for dynamic lift) and fixed 45-degree angle rotors. According to the developer, this makes Axe better than rotor-only eVTOLs in terms of range, safer (thanks to enhanced gliding capabilities), and more powerful.
While on track for upcoming manned flights, Skyfly has also expanded its engineering team. Seb Smith, head of electrical engineering, has an extensive automotive background, having worked with McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rivian. Rob Martin, the company's new composite structures specialist, was involved with the Watchkeeper drone project, which was the British Army's first UK-designed drone for ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) operations.
The Axe eVTOL made its official public debut ahead of the 2023 Farnborough Air Show at the Farnborough International Sustainable Skies World Summit that was held in April. It was the only aircraft of its kind – a fully electric VTOL for personal flight – at the event.
Folks who are eager to take to the sky can already pre-order their own Axe eVTOL, with pricing starting at $180,000. The first units are scheduled to be delivered by the end of next year.
The flight simulator uses the feedback obtained during those initial flights. Plus, according to Skyfly, it boasts many of the same systems as the real thing, including the wing areas, the aerofoil section, the overall weight, and the propeller design.
Axe will rely heavily on existing, certified components. For instance, its electric motors are co-developed by the UK-based company Geiger in Germany, while the flight controllers are provided by the Spain-based Embention.
The two-seater is designed to be as lightweight as possible (220 kg/485 lbs) and only needs 50 meters (164 feet) for takeoff and landing. In other words, it's compact enough so that future owners can "park" it right outside their homes and doesn't require dedicated infrastructure. Powered by 70 kW motors, it promises a maximum speed of 100 mph (160 kph) and a range of 200 miles (321 km).
Officially a kit aircraft, the Axe eVTOL isn't designed for air taxi service but for personal use, which also significantly speeds up the certification process. It's based on an innovative design approach with a four-wing configuration (for dynamic lift) and fixed 45-degree angle rotors. According to the developer, this makes Axe better than rotor-only eVTOLs in terms of range, safer (thanks to enhanced gliding capabilities), and more powerful.
While on track for upcoming manned flights, Skyfly has also expanded its engineering team. Seb Smith, head of electrical engineering, has an extensive automotive background, having worked with McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rivian. Rob Martin, the company's new composite structures specialist, was involved with the Watchkeeper drone project, which was the British Army's first UK-designed drone for ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) operations.
The Axe eVTOL made its official public debut ahead of the 2023 Farnborough Air Show at the Farnborough International Sustainable Skies World Summit that was held in April. It was the only aircraft of its kind – a fully electric VTOL for personal flight – at the event.
Folks who are eager to take to the sky can already pre-order their own Axe eVTOL, with pricing starting at $180,000. The first units are scheduled to be delivered by the end of next year.