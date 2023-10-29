This Brat-Style Triumph Bonneville T100 Calls Itself Doudbike, Looks Genuinely Terrific

Over time, the Spanish custom bike gurus at Tamarit Motorcycles have worked with many clients outside their home country. The Brat-style marvel we’re about to look at belongs to a French guy named Olivier, and it was put together by Tamarit’s experts a few months ago. Nicknamed Doudbike, this sexy thing is the 136th entry in their project archive and one thrilling sight to behold!
It all started with a Triumph Bonneville T100, but the only specific instructions given by Olivier had to do with the color scheme. Everything else was left up to the Tamarit squad, and this proved to be a very wise decision, indeed. After taking Triumph’s modern classic apart, they revised its subframe while incorporating an LED lighting strip into the rearmost portion of the tubing.
Up top, there’s a handmade two-up seat enveloped in premium brown leather upholstery, accompanied by large side covers on the flanks. Rear-end suspension duties are now assigned to Hagon Nitro shock absorbers, while the license plate is placed nice and low on a swingarm-mounted bracket. This part also carries a pair of LED turn signals, but what will really grab your attention is the new rear wheel.
Tamarit fitted a lenticular hoop just as they had done on some previous builds, and their proprietary off-the-shelf chain guard can be spotted on the right. At the front end, you’ll come across a gyroscopic LED headlight whose beam automatically adjusts to either side when the rider turns. Right behind this item are new CNC-machined triple clamps, along with external spring-like embellishments for the upper forks.
Lower down, the Bonneville received a tiny front fender that’s held in place via custom mounting hardware. The motorcycle’s cockpit is still home to the original handlebar and dials, but Tamarit tidied things up with bar-end turn signals and glassless mirrors from Motogadget. Adjustable Puig control levers finish off the modifications in that area, and the fuel tank is adorned with shiny Tamarit badges and a plain filler cap.
For some extra stopping power, a pair of higher-spec Brembo calipers made their way onto the front brake. Although the T100’s parallel-twin mill is completely stock inside, it does benefit from new breathing equipment in the form of a custom stainless-steel exhaust system. The engine’s covers bear circular badges depicting the project’s name and number, while its underside is kept out of harm’s way thanks to a drilled sump guard.
As far as the paint job is concerned, all the bodywork components have been cloaked in a dark green base, but the side panels also feature contrasting yellow-ochre graphics. They illustrate the number 76, which is sure to have some sort of significance for the owner. Finally, the Doudbike’s powerplant, wheels, and frame were all painted black to really bring its attire to the forefront.
