This Brat-Style Triumph Bonneville T100 Calls Itself Doudbike, Looks Genuinely Terrific

Over time, the Spanish custom bike gurus at Tamarit Motorcycles have worked with many clients outside their home country. The Brat-style marvel we’re about to look at belongs to a French guy named Olivier, and it was put together by Tamarit’s experts a few months ago. Nicknamed Doudbike, this sexy thing is the 136th entry in their project archive and one thrilling sight to behold!

26 photos Photo: Tamarit Motorcycles