Triumph Bonneville T100 Tindaya Is All About the Scrambler Looks and Nickel Plating

Located on the Canary Islands (Fuerteventura, to be exact), the Tindaya mountain was thought to be a sacred place by the archipelago’s native inhabitants. It rises to 1,316 feet (401 meters) in altitude, making for an imposing sight over the island’s arid landscape. We’re not here to talk about the mountain itself, though, but rather a tastefully scrambled Triumph Bonneville named after it.
This breathtaking custom gem is one of the latest projects revealed by Tamarit Motorcycles, and it all started with a T100 variant of Triumph’s flagship lineup. As per usual, the Spanish bike-modding gurus did away with each and every bodywork component aside from the fuel tank. They also revised the donor’s subframe, seamlessly integrating an LED lighting strip into the rearmost portion of the tubing.
A handmade fender has been placed underneath, complete with an unobtrusive license plate bracket that houses the rear turn signals. In addition, Tamarit fabricated a bespoke two-up seat from scratch, using a very unusual, yet equally interesting stitch pattern. Flanking the Bonneville’s new saddle are stylish side covers shaped to accommodate a pair of Free Spirits pod filters, with drilled openings to allow ample airflow.
All this equipment is supported by adjustable YSS shock absorbers with dual-rate springs. The T100’s factory forks are still present at the front, but they are now held in place via custom triple clamps built in-house. Lower down, one may find a replacement front fender, which is considerably smaller than the stock unit yet still large enough to keep debris at bay. Now, let’s take a closer look at the unsprung sector.
For a good bit of extra stopping power, the Tamarit squad added premium aftermarket rotors and Nissin calipers at both ends. Those chunky dual-purpose tires were sourced from Continental’s range, but there was no need for the workshop to replace the original wheels. They did away with the standard chain drive, however, installing a quieter and more durable belt setup in its stead.
Even though the Bonneville’s parallel-twin mill remains internally unchanged, it now exhales through a fresh exhaust system from Zard. The engine’s underside is protected by a custom-built sump guard, which will definitely come in handy during off-road excursions. Tamarit hooked the electronics up to a Motogadget controller with Bluetooth compatibility, and the same brand supplied much of the equipment in the cockpit.
Bar-end turn signals and mirrors comprise a part of this hardware, along with a Motoscope Tiny speedometer and compact switches. The finishing touches consist of Tamarit tank badges and a grilled retro-style headlight, but what really draws our attention is the shiny nickel plating covering the side covers, engine cases, and brake calipers, among other goodies. Elsewhere, Tindaya is a murdered-out affair done in gloss, satin, and matte finishes.
A handmade fender has been placed underneath, complete with an unobtrusive license plate bracket that houses the rear turn signals. In addition, Tamarit fabricated a bespoke two-up seat from scratch, using a very unusual, yet equally interesting stitch pattern. Flanking the Bonneville’s new saddle are stylish side covers shaped to accommodate a pair of Free Spirits pod filters, with drilled openings to allow ample airflow.
All this equipment is supported by adjustable YSS shock absorbers with dual-rate springs. The T100’s factory forks are still present at the front, but they are now held in place via custom triple clamps built in-house. Lower down, one may find a replacement front fender, which is considerably smaller than the stock unit yet still large enough to keep debris at bay. Now, let’s take a closer look at the unsprung sector.
For a good bit of extra stopping power, the Tamarit squad added premium aftermarket rotors and Nissin calipers at both ends. Those chunky dual-purpose tires were sourced from Continental’s range, but there was no need for the workshop to replace the original wheels. They did away with the standard chain drive, however, installing a quieter and more durable belt setup in its stead.
Even though the Bonneville’s parallel-twin mill remains internally unchanged, it now exhales through a fresh exhaust system from Zard. The engine’s underside is protected by a custom-built sump guard, which will definitely come in handy during off-road excursions. Tamarit hooked the electronics up to a Motogadget controller with Bluetooth compatibility, and the same brand supplied much of the equipment in the cockpit.
Bar-end turn signals and mirrors comprise a part of this hardware, along with a Motoscope Tiny speedometer and compact switches. The finishing touches consist of Tamarit tank badges and a grilled retro-style headlight, but what really draws our attention is the shiny nickel plating covering the side covers, engine cases, and brake calipers, among other goodies. Elsewhere, Tindaya is a murdered-out affair done in gloss, satin, and matte finishes.