Triumph Bonneville T100 Tindaya Is All About the Scrambler Looks and Nickel Plating

Located on the Canary Islands (Fuerteventura, to be exact), the Tindaya mountain was thought to be a sacred place by the archipelago’s native inhabitants. It rises to 1,316 feet (401 meters) in altitude, making for an imposing sight over the island’s arid landscape. We’re not here to talk about the mountain itself, though, but rather a tastefully scrambled Triumph Bonneville named after it.

32 photos Photo: Tamarit Motorcycles