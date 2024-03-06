This BMW E65 7-Series Went From Luxury Sedan to Capable Off-Road Beast

When thinking about a capable overlanding rig you would be tempted to take on expeditions beyond the Arctic Circle, a luxury sedan that has been intended as a comfortable city cruiser like the BMW 7-Series is probably the last thing that comes to mind. However, anything is possible in the realm of automobiles, as proved by this owner from Prague in the Czech Republic, who converted an E65 into a Dakar-style off-road beast.
This spectacular overlanding conversion with a classic Rothmans racing livery started life as a regular BMW 730d and has previously spent two years in the senior embassy service in the Czech capital city. Though it was one of the most controversial generations of the BMW 7-Series, the E65 proved quite successful and offered a balanced mix of comfort and handling, so it's no wonder it used to drive diplomats around. What's surprising is that it was chosen as the base for a much more adventurous machine.
The car had two prior owners, and the third and current one acquired it with 540,000 kilometers (335,540 miles) on the odometer after the transmission broke down. That's how it ended up in the hands of Solved Garage, a local bodyshop that performed a complete overhaul of the vehicle's identity and prepped it for a different kind of adventure.
Looking at it, the only things that are a testament to its early life as a diplomat car are the sedan silhouette and standard holders in the front fenders. The 730d now flaunts the iconic Rothmans livery that mixes blue and silver tones with yellow and red graphics, paying homage to its rally inspiration. The one-of-a-kind vehicle also has an openable tent on the roof and four extra headlights in front of the kidney grille, making it aesthetically unrecognizable.
Moreover, the bodywork was reinforced at several points and a new belly armor was installed to prevent damage to the bottom.
The enhancements continue under the hood of the German limousine. Though the drive has not been modified and the 3-liter inline turbodiesel engine continues to drive the rear axle, but Solved Garage removed the emission control system for better dependability and increased the mill's output from 228 horsepower (231 ps) to 286 horsepower (290 ps) via a software upgrade. What's more, the team installed a limited-slip differential to allow the car to easily navigate slippery tracks.
According to Solved Garage, this is far from being a complete project, with the team planning further modifications, including a custom-made long-travel coilover suspension to further enhance the car's off-road capabilities.
There is something empowering in owning an overland vehicle, as it means you are constantly tempted to go out and explore. And the E65 Overland, as this remarkable BMW 7 Series has been named, already embarked on its maiden adventure in December 2023, when it traversed Norway and Sweden and went beyond the Arctic Circle in a challenging yet gratifying 6,000-km (3,728-mile) journey.
But Solved Garage began the project by first solving the mechanical damage. The E65 received a new gearbox to lay a sturdy mechanical foundation for the off-road transformation. Then, the vehicle's ride height got a 2-inch (50 mm) boost and the suspension system was rebuilt with polyurethane bushes throughout for increased durability and performance on difficult terrain. The elevated height, coupled with a set of rally-inspired Rota alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires, makes the 7-Series significantly better equipped for off-road driving.
