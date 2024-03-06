This BMW E65 7-Series Went From Luxury Sedan to Capable Off-Road Beast

When thinking about a capable overlanding rig you would be tempted to take on expeditions beyond the Arctic Circle, a luxury sedan that has been intended as a comfortable city cruiser like the BMW 7-Series is probably the last thing that comes to mind. However, anything is possible in the realm of automobiles, as proved by this owner from Prague in the Czech Republic, who converted an E65 into a Dakar-style off-road beast.

17 photos Photo: E65 Overland / Instagram