This 2006 Mercedes-Benz R500 Is Every Rolling Stones Fan's Dream

One of the biggest rock bands of all time, The Rolling Stones, is parting with the car used for the 2006 “A Bigger Bang Tour.” The Mercedes-Benz R500 4MATIC will soon be available for purchase.
When we're talking about one of the most famous bands in the world, who has been active on the music scene for almost six decades, you'd expect the band members to also have a rockstar lifestyle. With a combined net worth of $1.45 billion, the three active band members, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Ronnie Wood have their share of collectible cars.
Richards owns a 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur and a 1950 Pontiac Chieftain “Silver Streak” Convertible among others. Jagger himself is the owner of some impressive cars, including the 1966 Aston Martin DB6 and a 1969 Morgan Plus 8. Meanwhile, Wood proudly displays his 1969 Lotus Seven S3 every now and then.
Their 2006 world tour car though wasn’t one of the most expensive out there, but a Mercedes-Benz R500 estimated at $55,000. The four-wheel drive MPV came with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, that put out 302 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque, paired up to a seven-speed automatic transmission and the company's 4MATIC system. All of these helped the model reach 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.9 seconds, taking it to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Now fans of the beloved rock band can get an opportunity to own the official tour car from 2006, which comes with a custom interior and rear speakers personally signed by Mick Jagger and his colleagues. As the auction announcement claims, the Benz sports a JBL and Alpine sound system, that used to blast the band's music 15 years ago. There is also a wireless DVD entertainment system onboard, just in case the future owner would want to turn it on and watch the Rolling Stones’ videos. While parked, of course. It also comes with 22-inch Lowenhart wheels, paired up to Pirelli tires.
It's not the most impressive celebrity ride out there, but owning a car that belonged to The Rolling Stones is certainly something every collector would love. The Mercedes-Benz R500 goes under the hammer at the Las Vegas 2021 Mecum auction on Friday, October 8.
