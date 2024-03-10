These Mad Lads Squeezed 800 Horses Out of a K24-Swapped Honda CR-V, Major Respect

The second-generation Honda CR-V was little more than a seventh-generation Honda Civic platform retconned to fit into an all-wheel-drive light SUV form factor that excited the type of folks who want SUV looks and sensibilities with all the reliability of an economy car. There's not much here for people looking for anything more exuberant or powerful. Unless that's not even true in the slightest. Because we, as petrolheads, know there's usually more power to be found in seemingly normal Honda engines.

6 photos Photo: BYP Racing and Developments