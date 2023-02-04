These 63-HP Cars Are So Small They Look Radio-Controlled From Afar

If each cartoon circus clown that came out of a small car would have had its own model, then this is what a drag race between them would look like. Of course, there would be more flowers spraying oil and banana peels on the tarmac, but the overall picture wouldn't be that much different. All kidding aside, though, these petit vehicles are called Japanese kei cars, and there are very good reasons why they're made for passengers slightly larger than a cat.

8 photos