The Pro Max Is Not an iPhone but a New Chery Tiggo 8 Compact Crossover

Chery is a name unfamiliar to most car shoppers in the West, but the Chinese company wants to become a key player in the automotive world. It has several new vehicles in its portfolio, including a new one that has just been unveiled: the Tiggo 8 Pro Max.
Described as a luxury seven-seater SUV, it is actually a compact crossover with a wheelbase length slightly longer than that of the Hyundai Tucson: 2,710 mm (106.7 in) as opposed to the Korean model's 2,680 mm (105.5 in). It measures 4,720 mm (185.8 in) in length, 1,860 mm (73.2 in) in width, and 1,705 mm (67.1 in) in height and has interior space for up to seven people.
Due to its compact proportions, the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max won't blow your mind when it comes to the cargo area, which is a modest 117 liters (4.1 cu-ft) behind the third row, and 479 liters (16.9 cu-ft) behind the second row of seats. Large dual screens, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, an air purifying system, and others are on deck.
Speaking of the equipment, Australia's Tiggo 8 Pro Max will launch in three grades. The Urban comprises 18-inch alloys, LED front and rear lights, dual 12.3-inch screens, sat-nav, smartphone integration, black synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting, etc. The Elite will add heated side mirrors, backlit door sills, an electric tailgate, and a built-in dashcam, and the Ultimate will get 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, privacy windows, a fragrance system, and optional brown synthetic leather seats.
A 2.0-liter gasoline engine supplies the firepower. The four-cylinder turbocharged mill is the automaker's punchiest gasoline burner to date, and it makes 180 kilowatts (245 ps/241 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 375 Nm (277 lb-ft) of torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven gears, delivering the power to the two-wheel drive on the Urban and Elite and the all-wheel drive system that's limited to the Ultimate trim level.
According to the car manufacturer, the new Tiggo 8 Pro Max has a towing capacity of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), which increases to a braked towing rating of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs). A comprehensive warranty covers it, with 7 years and unlimited mileage. On top of that, the model has a 7-year capped price servicing and as many years when it comes to roadside assistance coverage.
Chery says the first units of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max will start arriving in Aussie showrooms this May, joining the Tiggo 7 Pro and the Omoda 5. Pricing will be announced close to its launch.
Advanced driving assistance systems are also included, with the company based in the People's Republic mentioning autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, and many others.
