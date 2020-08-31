The New Look E-765 Gotham e-Bike Is the Best of Both Bicycle Worlds

The one we’re going to discuss today is just that, while also trying to bridge the gap between traditional bicycles and their younger siblings, the e-bikes. Those people who are still on the fence about whether they should get a traditional, pedal-only bicycle or a motorized version that means less effort and longer ranges no longer have to debate. The E-765 Gotham bike from French maker Look is the best of both worlds.
E-765 Gotham can be both an e-bike and a non-motorized bicycle, and it’s also a top of the range product. Look has decades of experience working with carbon fiber in the cycling industry, and while this is their first city bike, they’ve put all that experience to good use.
“This feels like the best time to be launching our first city e-bike, when more people than ever are taking up cycling as a means of transport not just in Europe but across the world,” Look CEO Federico Musi says. “Look stands for innovation, so we’ve ensured the most up-to-date technology, like the carbon fiber used for our fastest aero road bikes, has been used to craft the E-765 Gotham.”
This e-bike weighs just 15.8 kg (34.8 pounds) in an M frame. It’s not the lightest e-bike out there, but it comes close to it, and as such, is able to leave similar products in the dust. Most e-bikes are almost twice as heavy, so having a motorized bicycle weigh this little makes it a solid alternative for the busy urban environment. After all, most people living in the city and commuting by bike live in apartment buildings and would almost never leave their bikes outside. This means they have one or more flights of stairs to climb hauling the bike up.
Power comes from a fully integrated Fazua Evation motor, which has been chosen specifically for this bike because it’s compact and lightweight. The Fazua motor offers a maximum of 250W of continuous power: a third of what riders in the U.S. get, but in compliance with EU laws and regulations. This means it’s able to carry the rider to speeds of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), after which the motor cuts off.
Speaking of being removable, so is the motor. If you don’t want the extra boost the motor offers you with pedal-assist, you can simply strip the bike bare and you’ve got yourself a traditional bicycle. As such, the weight of the E-765 Gotham drops even lower, at 11 kg (24.2 pounds) in total.
Designed for the city, the new bike comes with extra safety features, with the most outstanding being the Look patented GEO Trekking Vision pedals. They feature an integrated waterproof light system with a 30-hour autonomy, offering increased visibility on the road, especially during nighttime riding.
Though designed as a city bike, Look promises that the 40 mm Hutchinson Hausmann tires, the natural flexibility of the carbon frame and even the SKS Speedrocker mudguards are compatible with off-road riding. In other words, in terms of choosing your next bike, you can’t possibly go wrong with this one.
That said, all of this comes at a considerable investment. The E-765 Gotham is available in Europe, retailing for €4,499 or £4,499. Definitely not cheap.
