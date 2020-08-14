The Latest iPhone Update Isn’t the Good News CarPlay Users Were Expecting

Apple has recently released a new software update for the iPhone, but as it turns out, a major bug that was previously discovered in CarPlay is still there.
iOS 13.6.1 is essentially just a minor revision of version 13.6, so it makes sense for users to expect bug fixes after installing today’s update.
But unfortunately for CarPlay users, a bug that they previously came across in Apple Music didn’t receive any love from the Cupertino-based tech giant, so they’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to be able to use the app properly.
The issue first appeared in iOS 13.6 when a number of users revealed that the For You tab in Apple Music could no longer be loaded in CarPlay, as all they got was a spinning circle that indicated the content was loading.
And now some say that the whole thing is even worse after the latest update, as the same issue is experienced with the Browse feature too.
Someone on reddit says they even reached out to Apple support, only to find absolutely no fix, leaving them with no other option than to wait for the Cupertino firm to come up with one.
“I subscribed recently on Apple Music, so I see an issue when I click on Browse tab, appears a message: ‘There was a problem connecting to Apple Music’ and for me tab stuck spinning, library and radio works fine. I wasted two hours with Apple support and no solution,” they say.
At this point, Apple is yet to even acknowledge the problem, so it’s hard to say if this is something very widespread or it’s just happening to a handful of users. But the bad news is that those who do come across the issue just need to wait for Apple to release another fix, as no workaround seems to do the magic for now.
