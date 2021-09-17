The GAZ M-72 Was An SUV for the Soviet Soccer Mom Set

King of the Baggers Goes Oval Racing Next Year, Daytona 200 to Allow Triumph and Ducati

It’s pretty unlikely you’re going to see a GAZ M-72 on your local car dealer’s lot. The sensible dealer would probably do better flipping a Toyota Tercel or a Pontiac Aztek, but there’s no doubt the thoughtful suburbanite could get lots of eyeballs and conversation fodder from driving this interesting SUV. 16 photos



At the time of its launch in 1955, the M-72 was notable for sporting a four-wheel-drive system that had been adapted from a Russian military truck. It was fully capable of carrying five passengers across some exceptional rough terrain. And it’s rare as well as just 4,677 units of the truck were built. No one seems to know how many of them are still on the road.



The



References to the trucks by Russian sources say it likely represents “the first ‘comfortable’ off-road vehicle with a closed unitized body.”



And in the looks department, it strikes all the right chords as well. It looks like a cross between a stubby proletarian



But the M-72 motor could generate 55 hp and was later upgraded to 65 horsepower. It also featured a 12-volt electrical system and a brawny 1.7 hp starter for those icy mornings. Traffic tests of the prototype M-72 resulted in more than satisfactory performance for the time and the car could easily negotiate bad roads, crawl across the sand move confidently through snow-covered terrain.



