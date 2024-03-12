The Famous Midnight Air Taxi Is Gearing Up for Spectacular Dubai-Abu Dhabi Flights

One of the few eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) supported through the collaboration of an aviation tech company with an automotive giant is ready to go far beyond the borders of its home country and show its prowess in one of the most luxurious, promising AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) markets.
Archer Aviation is not only doing great in the US but also acting as an electric aviation pioneer in the UAE and the extended MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The highly-anticipated Midnight air taxi is ready to launch regular commercial flights between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. According to Archer, it will happen as soon as next year.
This is an outstanding achievement in many ways. First, it will mark Midnight's first flight outside the US. Second, it's believed to be the first eVTOL commercial flight to connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Thirdly, these are two of the busiest cities in the world from a touristic standpoint, which makes them much more challenging than any other location. In other words, this isn't a modest, small-scale project by any means.
It's also gearing up to be a spectacular flight experience. Throughout the largest portion of the flight, the Midnight eVTOL will operate over water, delighting its passengers with unique views of these two mega-popular locations. Beyond the flashy, impressive aspect of this project, it all boils down to efficiency. The ultimate goal is to offer locals and tourists a much faster and more comfortable transport alternative that can bypass traffic gems and minimize the environmental footprint.
Another pioneering aspect of this all-electric commute is that it involves operating vertiport infrastructure at both ends. This is where Falcon Aviation comes in – this UAE-based aviation operator is taking a bold leap from classic helicopter rides to trailblazing eVTOL commutes. Two of its locations, the Falcon Heliport at Atlantis, the Palm in Dubai, and the Marina Mall Heliport in Abu Dhabi, will house the future vertiports.
Archer and Falcon are both currently working to build and develop these vertiports for the Midnight air taxi.
Archer's expansion to the Middle East hit its first milestone last year when it secured one of the most impressive deals in the entire industry. Air Chateau, one of the biggest aviation players in the Middle East, committed to purchasing up to 100 Midnight aircraft, which adds up to a whopping $500 million. Archer also secured support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in the form of a preliminary deal connected to Abu Dhabi's Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster.
This impressive Middle East debut is at least equally important as Archer's domestic commitments, which include a hefty pre-order from United Airlines. With the Middle East set to become its first international market, the Santa Clara-based air mobility company is in for a challenging but also rewarding ride.
