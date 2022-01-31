Tevel's Flying Robots Aim to Change the Way We Harvest Fruit

The use of drones in agriculture is becoming more of a necessity than a whim, with the massive urbanization process forcing farmers to switch to automated solutions. Aerial devices have a plethora of applications nowadays, from planting seeds to crop treatment, watering plants, and even helping with the harvesting process. Tevel’s flying autonomous robots aim to take apple picking into the 21st century.
Developed by an Israel-based company, the Tevel drone system looks like a complex piece of machinery sent by aliens to lend us a hand and make our fruit harvesting task easier and more efficient.
With this being an exhausting job, it’s becoming more and more difficult to find workers willing to do it. It is also a costly business that requires you to pay for the pickers’ food, health insurance, housing, transportation, maybe even visa.
Aiming to come up as a solution to all these problems, Tevel’s on-demand, flying fruit pickers will help you significantly lower those costs, as they require none of the aforementioned, Not to mention they can work tirelessly and around the clock.
Tevel’s platform is a complex one that consists of both software and hardware components. First, using the company’s harvesting management application, farmers can figure out exactly how many robotic pickers they need, when, and for how long, and they inform Tevel’s control center. The fleet of pickers will then be deployed to the location, according to the customer’s indications.
The fruit-picking hardware part consists of a ground vehicle that has tethered drones orbiting around it. These drones come with robotic arms and grippers that are used to grab the fruit from the tree. A smart program lets the drones know which fruit is ready to be plucked and will only select, pick, and box the ones that are ready for market.
The dedicated app offers real-time updates on the harvesting process, informing users of the time left to completion, the quantity picked, the cost, and so on.
You can see the flying fruit-picking robots in action in the video below and get a personalized offer for them by contacting Tevel on its website.
