Tesla Semi Prototype Hauling Model Ys for Delivery Is Peak Tesla

One of the surest ways to get people to buy your product is to convince them that it’s good, and you can only do that if you try it yourself. Tesla is doing just that.
Earlier this month, a leaked memo from CEO Elon Musk made it clear that progress on the Semi needed to pick up pace so that volume production was reached ASAP. While Musk made sure to stress how urgent the matter was, he did not offer actual deadlines.
Still, he wrote, “It’s time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It’s been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design,” which puts his eagerness for the Semi to be out already in no uncertain terms. Considering it was initially meant to start deliveries in the second half of 2019 and was recently pushed back to 2021, it’s no wonder he’s itching to “go all out.”
On the bright side, the Semi is already doing its work. The few and rare-in-between sightings have told Tesla supporters that it’s already been winter-testing, and now, here it is hauling cargo. The most precious cargo for them, as a matter of fact: Tesla vehicles.
Twitter user Alex spotted a Semi prototype leaving the Fremont facility in California, carrying 4 or 5 Model Ys. He says on Twitter that he was so impressed by the sight of it that he just had to pull over and take a photo. At the same time, he’s sorry he couldn’t take more pictures but, you know what they say, beggars can’t be choosers.
Even without the long wait ahead for the Semi, seeing one haul Model Ys would best be described as peak Tesla. The decision makes total sense, since an electric tractor trailer not only cuts down costs and the carbon footprint but, in this particular case, also helps with further testing.
For Tesla supporters, it also makes for an unforgettable sight or, to paraphrase another Twitter user, Aiai, it’s awesome because they prefer their Semis loaded with S3XY. Musk would totally appreciate the pun.
Still, he wrote, “It’s time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It’s been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design,” which puts his eagerness for the Semi to be out already in no uncertain terms. Considering it was initially meant to start deliveries in the second half of 2019 and was recently pushed back to 2021, it’s no wonder he’s itching to “go all out.”
On the bright side, the Semi is already doing its work. The few and rare-in-between sightings have told Tesla supporters that it’s already been winter-testing, and now, here it is hauling cargo. The most precious cargo for them, as a matter of fact: Tesla vehicles.
Twitter user Alex spotted a Semi prototype leaving the Fremont facility in California, carrying 4 or 5 Model Ys. He says on Twitter that he was so impressed by the sight of it that he just had to pull over and take a photo. At the same time, he’s sorry he couldn’t take more pictures but, you know what they say, beggars can’t be choosers.
Even without the long wait ahead for the Semi, seeing one haul Model Ys would best be described as peak Tesla. The decision makes total sense, since an electric tractor trailer not only cuts down costs and the carbon footprint but, in this particular case, also helps with further testing.
For Tesla supporters, it also makes for an unforgettable sight or, to paraphrase another Twitter user, Aiai, it’s awesome because they prefer their Semis loaded with S3XY. Musk would totally appreciate the pun.
Spotted the #Tesla semi on the road in Fremont today with a trailer full of Tesla cars. Very neat! pic.twitter.com/gZjHVZ5OXn— Alex (@Westy543) June 26, 2020
Good cause I prefer my Semi's filled with S3XY.— AiaiDt (@Proxima06_Aiai) June 27, 2020