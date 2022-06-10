Tesla's Autopilot Concerns on FTC's Radar, Instigated by Mounting Pressure From Congress

More on this:

1 NHTSA Says 758 Drivers Complained of Phantom Braking, Will Release FSD Info Soon

2 New Tesla Model Y Is Riddled With Problems, the Owner Still Very Much Loves It

3 Watch a Police Truck Crashing Into a Tesla Model S Plaid; Payback Time Already?

4 NHTSA Will Investigate Tesla Crash that Killed Three People – Autopilot May Be Involved

5 Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot Crashes Against Emergency Vehicle in Taiwan