Tech Startup in Austin Opens HyperWerx, to Test AI in Real-Life Conditions

As AI’s presence in all kinds of domains becomes more obvious every day, we can no longer think of it as something completely separate from the physical world. As visionaries predicted, the digital and the material are slowly merging. And, for the team at SparkCognition, an infrastructure-focused artificial intelligence company, this means that software and hardware should also be considered as a whole, not as different components.The HyperWerx campus will do just that, as a first-of-its-kind autonomy facility where AI exploration is set to lead the way.Instead of relying only on software and theoretical tests, the engineers at SparkCognition wanted to actually see how AI and the physical systems would interact. So they created a physical laboratory or a testbed, where the company’s future products, such as complex sensors, fleets of drones , and integrated autonomous systems, will be developed.Sitting on 50 acres in the greater Austin area, HyperWerx will provide a real-world environment for testing how AI actually works together with various physical applications. Building One of the complex has already been inaugurated and, soon, the entire campus will be buzzing with activity.Not just any activity, but advanced technology projects with a positive impact in the real world, like the first aviation operating system built on AI and blockchain, which is being developed under the company’s SkyGrid platform, a joint venture with Boeing. SkyGrid is also researching the role of multi-drones in search and rescue operations, and HyperWerx will be the perfect place to test that.The AI company has other big plans as well, including SparkCognition Government Systems, a subsidiary that will be dedicated to developing applications for the defense industry.

