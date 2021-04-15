Drone Maker Ready to Step Into the Car World Because Everybody Does It Anyway

5 R2-150 UAV From FLY-R Introduces a New Class of Drones for the World Stage

If you’ve been keeping an eye on automotive news lately, you probably know that the car industry has become a very attractive playground for an increasing number of big names in the tech sector, including the likes of Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi , and others. 1 photo



Another important player is getting ready to step into the car business with its own dedicated division specifically created with this goal in mind. DJI, one of the top drone makers right now, plans to use its existing technologies to build systems that would eventually make their way to EVs and autonomous cars.



In theory, DJI through its new unit DJI Automotive doesn’t want to build an entire car from scratch, as it’s the case of



News about DJI’s new strategy emerged on



It’s not clear, however, if DJI has already found partners willing to use its technology on self-driving cars, but given the advanced systems it has already built, such a thing is probably just a matter of time.



DJI’s drones are among the most advanced consumer products in this category, coming with new-generation technology like obstacle avoidance systems and LiDAR sensors, all of which would fit an autonomous car like a glove.



