Tech Giant Destroys the Chip Recovery Fantasy: No Quick Fix Actually Possible

More on this:

1 Here's Why Mitsubishi's Mirage Succeeded Where Chevy Spark Failed Despite Being Much Worse

2 Subaru Is Running Out of 2021 WRXs and STIs, But Not for Why You Think.

3 Volkswagen Says You’d Better Not Hold Your Breath for the End of the Chip Shortage

4 Police Forced to Stick with High-Mileage (And Often Broken) Cars Due to the Chip Shortage

5 U.S. Commerce Secretary Reminds the Painful Truth: The Chip Shortage Is Here to Stay