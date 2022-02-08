Tech Giant Destroys the Chip Recovery Fantasy: No Quick Fix Actually Possible

The chip shortage is an ongoing problem that the entire planet is trying to deal with, but while some companies expect the crisis to come to an end this year, others believe the struggle would just continue.
The CEO of Synaptics, a tech giant also building components for the automotive industry, including touch controllers, explains there’s no easy way to deal with the chip shortage in the short term.
In a recent interview, Michael Hurlston said the lack of chips will continue to be what he described as a persistent problem as we’re getting closer to 2023, and dealing with it is almost impossible overnight.
And the reason is as simple as it could be. As Hurlston says, and he’s totally right, the current chip demand is continuously increasing simply because pretty much any new device launching these days relies on such technology. In other words, every little product has a chip, and the more complex it is, the more chips it requires.
Cars, refrigerators, you name it, all generate an always-increasing chip demand that eventually creates this very constrained global inventory not just for one industry sector but for the entire world.
Hurlston explains that despite the massive investments in chip production, the current problems wouldn’t go away overnight. This is because building new factories takes time, so expanding the capacity is indeed an option, but only in the long term.
So eventually, it just looks like we’ll have to continue the struggle with the chip crisis for a little longer.
Carmakers out there have mixed predictions as to when the shortage could come to an end. But a recent Ford announcement pretty much emphasizes the nightmare the entire industry is forced to deal with right now. The company is idling several factories, therefore pausing the production of its best-selling models, as it lacks the semiconductors to install on these vehicles.
