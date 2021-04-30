4 1953 Fiat Ghia Supersonic Once Had a Chevy V8 Under the Hood, Worth $2.2M

Supersonic Air Travel Now Comes With Its Own App

Jumping from New York to London in about four hours and not spending time at the airport seems like a dream come true. We can only hope that this hassle-free mobility solution will become part of our daily routine, whether it is at the hands of Aerion or not. Aerion Supersonic is currently working on its AS2 model that will enter the production stage in 2023. In preparation for the first supersonic business jet launch, the airline has integrated Aerion Connect to coordinate travel from the starting point to the customer’s destination.It’s not the first time we hear about the platform. Last month, the airline was announcing its partnership with NetJets to build the new app. The travel solutions will feature flights on an AS2 jet, but the service is not limited to AS2 customers.A traditional flight between New York and London implies a 90-minute ride to the airport, a six-hour flight, and another hour on the ground to downtown London, totaling more than three hours spent commuting to and from the airport.According to Aerion, with this app, you can reduce the time to half. How does that work, you might wonder?As the company puts it, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vehicle can take you to the airport in 30 minutes. Then, the AS2 jet will fly you across the Atlantic in just four hours, and the same AAM vehicle can deliver you to your destination. The user will be able to finish a multi-hour meeting and be on their way home for a late dinner before the person using a mainstream travel method arrives in London.Jumping from New York to London in about four hours and not spending time at the airport seems like a dream come true. We can only hope that this hassle-free mobility solution will become part of our daily routine, whether it is at the hands of Aerion or not.

